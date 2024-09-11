Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is reproductive health leave and why do we need it?

By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Amelia Mardon, Postdoctoral research fellow, Western Sydney University
Danielle Howe, PhD Candidate, Western Sydney University
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Time off work to deal with IVF, menopause, gender transition treatments, vasectomies and other reproductive health issues would be enshrined in all workplace awards if a national union campaign succeeds.

Using the line, “It’s for every body”, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Buried treasures: how seeds help us learn about fire in the Australian landscape
~ Starting with a handshake, presidential debate between Harris and Trump then turns fierce, and pointed
~ Are Americans more attracted to anger or hope? Don Watson reports from the US election trail
~ The Princess of Wales wants to stay cancer-free. What does this mean?
~ With a million home batteries, we could build far fewer power lines. We just need the right incentives
~ Trump and Harris trade insults and competing visions: 3 experts give their verdicts on the US presidential debate
~ ‘It’s okay to poo at work’: new health campaign highlights a common source of anxiety
~ Should parents be worried about social media? We asked 5 experts
~ The Queen’s Nanny: an entertaining, timely and informative play about Elizabeth II’s governess
~ Americas: Limited Protection for People Fleeing Venezuela, Haiti
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter