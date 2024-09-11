What is reproductive health leave and why do we need it?
By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Amelia Mardon, Postdoctoral research fellow, Western Sydney University
Danielle Howe, PhD Candidate, Western Sydney University
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Time off work to deal with IVF, menopause, gender transition treatments, vasectomies and other reproductive health issues would be enshrined in all workplace awards if a national union campaign succeeds.
Using the line, “It’s for every body”, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU)…
