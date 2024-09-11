Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twenty-five new cases of whooping cough in a week in North Macedonia, mostly unvaccinated babies affected

By Metamorphosis Foundation
“It's essential to remember the lives at stake, especially our little ones. Vaccines against pertussis have proven to be safe and effective, and every action we take today shapes the health of tomorrow."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
