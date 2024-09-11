Labour is talking about a wealth tax again – what are its options and what might work?
By Jonathan Barrett, Associate Professor in Commercial Law and Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The Labour Party’s proposed capital income tax targets earners whose gains are missed by the current system. We explain how this is different from other taxes targeting the wealthy.
- Tuesday, September 10, 2024