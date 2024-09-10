Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free Taiwanese Political Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks at a press conference in Beijing, China, September 13, 2023. © 2023 Chen Yehua/Xinhua via Getty Images (New York) – The Chinese government should immediately quash the conviction of and release a Taiwanese political activist who was sentenced to nine years in prison for “separatism,” Human Rights Watch said today. On August 26, 2024, a court in China’s Zhejiang province convicted Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵), 34, for political activities carried out in Taiwan, a neighboring democracy…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
