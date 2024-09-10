20 best New Zealand books of the 21st century: as chosen by experts
By Suzy Freeman-Greene, Books + Ideas Editor
Finlay Macdonald, New Zealand Editor, The Conversation
Jo Case, Deputy Books + Ideas Editor
Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
We asked more than 20 New Zealand literary experts, including Catherine Chidgey, Tina Makereti and Whiti Hereaka, to share their favourite NZ books published since 2000. What did they choose?
- Tuesday, September 10, 2024