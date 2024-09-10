Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Perfect Couple: a cocktail of Succession, The White Lotus and Agatha Christie that ultimately fails to deliver

By Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
“Nantucket!” exclaims Ishmael, the narrator of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick (1851). “Look at it – a mere hillock, and elbow of sand; all beach, without a background.”

In Ishmael’s description, this island off the coast of Massachusetts in the north east of the US is a depleted, weathered place, scarcely distinguishable from the sea. It’s a location for hard and dangerous work, too, as the inhabitants venture into the “watery world” offshore to catch everything from mackerel to whales.

The version of Nantucket we see in The Perfect Couple, Netflix’s new six-part drama, is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ El Niño may have ended, but its legacy is greater hunger in sub-Saharan Africa
~ How condomless sex is driving the increase in STIs in Europe – and what can be done about it
~ The new politics of blame: why Donald Trump craves your rage – and three ways to resist the game
~ Bangladesh’s civil service is plagued by corruption – the country can’t get back on its feet without major reform
~ Families of victims of violent assault have double the risk of anxiety – new study
~ South Sudan floods: the first example of a mass population permanently displaced by climate change?
~ ICC judges to decide on arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders: a legal breakdown
~ ‘We’re the ultimate creators, not AI’: Will.i.am on why we’re worrying too much about machine-made tunes
~ Avoiding man-made disasters like Grenfell could be helped by holding executives more accountable
~ Should you give your child a ‘dumb’ phone? They aren’t the answer to fears over kids’ social media use
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter