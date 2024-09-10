Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh’s civil service is plagued by corruption – the country can’t get back on its feet without major reform

By Jonathan Lord, Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Employment Law, University of Salford
Saad A Baset, Associate Lecturer & Research Assistant, Salford Business School, University of Salford
A quota system to reserve jobs in the civil service for specific groups, including descendants of war veterans, became the achilles heel of Bangladesh’s authoritarian prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Weeks of unrest, which started as student-led protests against the quotas, ultimately forced her to resign and flee the country.

Hasina’s government caused considerable chaos over its 15 years in power, so the country’s interim leaders have


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
