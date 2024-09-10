Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We’re the ultimate creators, not AI’: Will.i.am on why we’re worrying too much about machine-made tunes

By Alex Connock, Senior Fellow in Management Practice, University of Oxford
The Black Eyed Peas star thinks the naysayers are overlooking everything from AI’s future capabilities to the things that make human artists unique.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
