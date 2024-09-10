Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should you give your child a ‘dumb’ phone? They aren’t the answer to fears over kids’ social media use

By Andy Phippen, Professor of IT Ethics and Digital Rights, Bournemouth University
Parents concerned about the possible dangers smartphone use might have for their children are turning to “dumb phones”. These are the brick-shaped or flip phones today’s parents might have had themselves as teenagers, only capable of making calls or sending text messages and lacking access to social media apps.

Phones available include a remake of noughties classic the Nokia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
