Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Researchers don’t take enough account of variation in biology – doing so could unlock new understanding in science and medicine

By Mauno Vihinen, Professor of Medical Structural Biology, Lund University
The natural world is filled with variety. Ecological systems can look very different in different parts of the Earth. Every species has genetic variation that means individuals can look and behave very differently. Diseases can affect people differently, with some suffering more serious complications than others.

I believe this pervasive variation, which I call poikilosis, is one of the most important aspects of biology. Yet it doesn’t receive anywhere near enough attention from scientists and doctors…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
