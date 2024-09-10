Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Steve Biko’s murder exposed deep racism in how medicine was taught and practised in South Africa

By Christa Kuljian, Research Associate, WiSER, University of the Witwatersrand
In 1966, Steve Biko began studying medicine at the University of Natal in South Africa, the same year that the general assembly of the United Nations declared apartheid a crime against humanity. As a young man, and a leading thinker, philosopher and activist, Biko made an indelible mark on the resistance against white minority rule and the racist system of apartheid.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A college course that’s a history of the future
~ Medieval theology has an old take on a new problem − AI responsibility
~ Whales are recovering from near extinction, but industrial fishing around Antarctica competes for their sole food source
~ I’ve visited the same Rocky Mountain subalpine meadow weekly for a decade of summers looking at plant-pollinator interactions – here’s what I learned
~ Is weight loss as simple as calories in, calories out? In the end, it’s your gut microbes and leftovers that make your calories count
~ How we discovered that people who are colorblind are less likely to be picky eaters
~ The fascinating secrets of plant reproduction that scientists are still uncovering
~ First publication of J.R.R. Tolkien’s collected poems offers new insights into the Lord of the Rings author’s personality
~ Researchers don’t take enough account of variation in biology – doing so could unlock new understanding in science and medicine
~ More Indians than ever are going on holiday abroad – so where are they heading and why?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter