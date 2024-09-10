Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As renewable energy demand rises, mining for minerals in the Amazon is at a critical point

By Yolanda Ariadne Collins, Lecturer, International Relations, University of St Andrews
Mining operations can damage both communities and the natural world. Yet, the demand for critical minerals to supply the renewable energy industry is rising.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
