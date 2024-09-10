Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Summit on Small Boat Crossing Fails to Address Deaths at Sea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vigil on Sunny Sands Beach to remember those who have lost their lives crossing the English Channel and to demand safe routes, Folkestone, United Kingdom. © 2024 Andrew Aitchison/In pictures via Getty Images Last week, the United Kingdom home secretary convened a summit with ministers, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement bodies to discuss small boat crossings, focused on stopping “smuggling gangs.” This followed the deaths of at least 12 people, including a pregnant woman and six children, attempting to reach the UK by boat, in what is believed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
