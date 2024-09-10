Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Robert French on the realities of a social media age ban

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government has announced it will ban children from accessing social media. This follows work by the South Australian government, which commissioned a report on implementing a ban.

That report was done by Robert French, the former High Court Chief Justice and current chancellor of the University of Western Australia. Though it was prepared as a basis for SA legislation, French has provided a model that could be used in drafting a federal law.

French joined the podcast to discuss his model.

On the ban itself, French outlines some of the reasons for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
