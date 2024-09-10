Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from the Hill: Social media age ban all to the good, but can Albanese deliver before election?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been late out of the blocks on a ban on children accessing social media. Now that he has promised to act, pledging to introduce legislation this year, the question is whether it will be passed before the election.

Listening to the “dorothy dix” questions from the Labor side during Tuesday’s question time, it was hard to avoid thinking an embattled government had lit on something popular to push that would usefully distract from other, more negative issues.

This is not to argue against a ban, just to wonder at the timing of the sudden…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
