Libya: Internal Security Agency must be held accountable for deaths in custody, enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention

By Amnesty International
Entrenched impunity for deaths in custody and other serious human rights abuses by armed groups operating under the command of the self-proclaimed Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) has enabled the Internal Security Agency (ISA) to intensify its crackdown on critics and political opponents in recent months, including politicians, activists, poets and bloggers, Amnesty International said […] The post Libya: Internal Security Agency must be held accountable for deaths in custody, enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


