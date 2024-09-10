Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Arrests of Family Members of Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A display of photos that includes protesters executed by the Iranian government at a candlelight vigil honoring Mahsa Zhina Amini and the demonstrators, in Washington DC, September 16, 2023. © 2023 Ali Khaligh/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have reportedly arrested on false charges, threatened, or harassed the family members of dozens of people killed, executed, or imprisoned during the protests over the last two years, Human Rights Watch said today. Two years after the outbreak of the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
