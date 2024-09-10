Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition torpedoes bipartisan deal on Reserve Bank monetary policy board

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The federal opposition has torpedoed Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ attempt to get a bipartisan deal to install a specialist monetary policy board in the Reserve Bank, claiming the reform would enable the treasurer to “stack” the new board.

Chalmers said shadow treasurer Angus Taylor had been “rolled again” by his colleagues.

Negotiations for an agreement have been underway for months. Chalmers recently said agreement was closeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
