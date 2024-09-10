Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

1.2 billion young people will need a job in the next 10 years. The World Bank is trying to help them find one

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
World Bank president Ajay Banga is in Australia to secure funding for sustainable economic development and critical infrastructure in the world’s poorest nations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
