Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Military’s Digital Tools Risk Civilian Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke billows after an Israeli strike as flares are also dropped over north Gaza, November 22, 2023. © 2023 John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem, September 10, 2024) – The Israeli military’s use of surveillance technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital tools to help determine targets to attack in Gaza may be increasing the risk of civilian harm, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a question and answer document about the tools. These digital tools raise grave ethical, legal, and humanitarian concerns.The Israeli military…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
