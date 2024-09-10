Tolerance.ca
Libya: Slow Flood Recovery Failing Displaced Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna, Libya, September 18, 2023. © 2023 Muhammad J. Elalwany/AP Photo (Amman) – Libyan authorities are failing to provide adequate compensation and reconstruction support a year after devastating floods wrecked the eastern Libyan city of Derna and left thousands dead or missing, Human Rights Watch said today. Armed groups have yet to face accountability for emergency response failures that prevented people from seeking safety. The slow recovery and lack of a national response plan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
