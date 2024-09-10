Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: President Signs Laws Curtailing Speech, Association

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angolan President João Lourenço in Lisbon, Portugal on April 26, 2024. © 2024 Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Angolan President João Lourenco has signed into law two bills that fail to meet international human rights standards and will severely restrict freedoms of the media, expression, and association, Human Rights Watch said today.Angola’s National Assembly approved the Bill on the Crimes of Vandalism of Public Goods and Services on July 18, 2024, which provides prison terms of up to 25 years for people who participate…


© Human Rights Watch -
