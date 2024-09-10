Are New Zealanders ‘sick and tired’ of spending on cycleways? Not according to this survey
By Sam Crawley, Teaching Fellow, School of History, Philosophy, Political Science and International Relations, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Matthew Gibbons, Researcher, Political Science Programme, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
According to a reliable poll, New Zealanders are about evenly split on investing more in cycleways, contrary to Transport Minister Simeon Brown’s recent claims.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 9, 2024