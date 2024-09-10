Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Earl Jones has died – but as the voice of Darth Vader, he will live forever

By Dan Golding, Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
It is difficult to imagine a world of pop culture villains without Darth Vader. And it is difficult to imagine Darth Vader without the voice of James Earl Jones.The Conversation


