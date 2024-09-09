Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research suggests concussion risks can be outweighed by the benefits of playing sport

By Matt Lennon, Conjoint Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
CTE: Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

It is the now popularised term that makes athletes, parents, sports administrators and insurers’ knuckles white with anxiety as sports codes struggle to come to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN investigators warn of widespread abuses in Myanmar conflict
~ South Korea’s Climate Law Ruling a Win for Human Rights
~ ‘Incalculable cost’ of conflict on the lives of children
~ Under both Trump and Biden-Harris, US oil and gas production surged to record highs, despite very different energy goals
~ Bobbleheads, Magic 8 Balls, chairs and other artifacts in the Smithsonian reveal the historical significance of presidential debates
~ Crowds, water guns and protests: could ‘slow tourism’ be the answer to an overtourism backlash?
~ Elon Musk’s feud with Brazilian judge is much more than a personal spat − it’s about national sovereignty, freedom of speech and the rule of law
~ New stormwater infrastructure is needed for Canadian cities to handle increased urban flooding
~ Nutrition and healthy aging: The role of protein quality in combatting muscle loss
~ What remains of ‘Operation Car Wash’, Brazil’s historic anti-corruption probe?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter