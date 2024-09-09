Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea’s Climate Law Ruling a Win for Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Youth climate litigants and citizen groups involved in climate lawsuits at a joint press conference in front of the Constitutional Court in Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea, August 29, 2024. © 2024 Chris Jung/NurPhoto via AP Photo Last month, South Korea’s Constitutional Court held that the country’s current climate measures were insufficient for safeguarding citizens’ rights, particularly those of younger generations, who will bear the brunt of the effects of climate change. The ruling is the first of its kind in Asia, and could set a powerful example for the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN investigators warn of widespread abuses in Myanmar conflict
~ New research suggests concussion risks can be outweighed by the benefits of playing sport
~ ‘Incalculable cost’ of conflict on the lives of children
~ Under both Trump and Biden-Harris, US oil and gas production surged to record highs, despite very different energy goals
~ Bobbleheads, Magic 8 Balls, chairs and other artifacts in the Smithsonian reveal the historical significance of presidential debates
~ Crowds, water guns and protests: could ‘slow tourism’ be the answer to an overtourism backlash?
~ Elon Musk’s feud with Brazilian judge is much more than a personal spat − it’s about national sovereignty, freedom of speech and the rule of law
~ New stormwater infrastructure is needed for Canadian cities to handle increased urban flooding
~ Nutrition and healthy aging: The role of protein quality in combatting muscle loss
~ What remains of ‘Operation Car Wash’, Brazil’s historic anti-corruption probe?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter