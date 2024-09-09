Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bobbleheads, Magic 8 Balls, chairs and other artifacts in the Smithsonian reveal the historical significance of presidential debates

By Claire Jerry, Political History Curator, Smithsonian Institution
Debates are moments in time, but even years later, key items can evoke their history and reinforce their importance in American democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
