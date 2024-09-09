Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nutrition and healthy aging: The role of protein quality in combatting muscle loss

By James McKendry, Assistant Professor in Nutrition and Healthy Aging, University of British Columbia
Getting out of bed and sitting on the toilet may be relatively simple tasks for many people, but they become more difficult with age. This is because of one of the many bodily changes associated with aging: our muscles shrink and become weaker, a condition known as sarcopenia.

Most people are aware of the recommendations for regular physical activity, and the associated health benefits. They also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
