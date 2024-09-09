Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What remains of ‘Operation Car Wash’, Brazil’s historic anti-corruption probe?

By Manoel Gehrke, Research Fellow with the Centre for Elections, Democracy, Accountability and Representation, University of Birmingham
Luciano Da Ros, Assistant Professor, Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina (UFSC)
Ten years ago, in March 2014, prosecutors in the Brazilian city of Curitiba transformed a money laundering investigation into a historic anti-corruption probe known as Operação Lava Jato (Operation Car Wash). The probe uncovered evidence of corruption involving some of Brazil’s largest companies and most powerful politicians.

The revelations had dramatic political consequences. They led to massive street protests, tipped the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
