Warm winters are waking snakes early. Here’s what that means for them and us
By Damian Lettoof, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Wildlife Ecotoxicology, CSIRO
Chris J Jolly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in behavioural ecology and evolution, Macquarie University
Timothy N. W. Jackson, Research Fellow and Co-head, Australian Venom Research Unit, The University of Melbourne
Evidence suggests climate change could make snakes come out of hiding earlier. But it’s also likely to cause population declines or shifts in the long run, as snakes adjust to the new conditions.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 9, 2024