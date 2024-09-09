Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warm winters are waking snakes early. Here’s what that means for them and us

By Damian Lettoof, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Wildlife Ecotoxicology, CSIRO
Chris J Jolly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in behavioural ecology and evolution, Macquarie University
Timothy N. W. Jackson, Research Fellow and Co-head, Australian Venom Research Unit, The University of Melbourne
Evidence suggests climate change could make snakes come out of hiding earlier. But it’s also likely to cause population declines or shifts in the long run, as snakes adjust to the new conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Incalculable cost’ of conflict on the lives of children
~ Under both Trump and Biden-Harris, US oil and gas production surged to record highs, despite very different energy goals
~ Bobbleheads, Magic 8 Balls, chairs and other artifacts in the Smithsonian reveal the historical significance of presidential debates
~ Crowds, water guns and protests: could ‘slow tourism’ be the answer to an overtourism backlash?
~ Elon Musk’s feud with Brazilian judge is much more than a personal spat − it’s about national sovereignty, freedom of speech and the rule of law
~ New stormwater infrastructure is needed for Canadian cities to handle increased urban flooding
~ Nutrition and healthy aging: The role of protein quality in combatting muscle loss
~ What remains of ‘Operation Car Wash’, Brazil’s historic anti-corruption probe?
~ Apple’s iPhone 16 launch shows AI is shaking up the tech giant’s core market
~ Where did all these dragonflies come from?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter