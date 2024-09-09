Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New COVID vaccines may be coming to Australia. Here’s what to know about the JN.1 shots

By Paul Griffin, Professor, Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, The University of Queensland
COVID vaccines have unquestionably made a huge difference during this pandemic. For example, it’s estimated COVID shots have saved more than 1.4 million lives in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European region alone since their introduction in December 2020.

Unfortunately, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID) has continued to change quite quickly, and this affects how well immunity generated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
