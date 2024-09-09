Tolerance.ca
Slow mining could be a solution to overconsumption in an increasingly fast-paced world

By Cassia Johnson, PhD Candidate, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Exeter
Deborah Johnson, Senior Lecturer, Politics and International Relations, University of Exeter
Kathryn Moore, Senior Lecturer in Critical and Green Technology Metals, University of Exeter
The mining industry could learn a lot from the slow fashion and food movements. New research from the Yukon shows how slow mining can be a viable path forward.The Conversation


