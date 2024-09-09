Tolerance.ca
Firebrand finally tells Katherine Parr’s story – and Jude Law is grippingly grotesque as Henry VIII

By Alec Ryrie, Professor of the History of Christianity, Durham University
The 1933 hit film The Private Life of Henry VIII was, inevitably, structured around the infamous king’s six wives. But wife number six, Katherine Parr, only got a minute or so of screen time at the very end, as the comedy schoolmarm who tamed the king in his old age. She deserved better.

Parr was probably the cleverest, certainly the most scholarly, maybe the most appealing of all six wives – and outliving her murderous husband was quite an achievement. In fact, six months before he died, Henry was (researchers think) briefly persuaded to get rid of her – a crisis she adroitly managed…The Conversation


