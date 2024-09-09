Tolerance.ca
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice may have problems – but it’s Tim Burton’s best film in years

By Matthew Melia, Senior Lecturer and Course leader of the Humanities Foundation Degree, Kingston University
It’s been 36 years since the release of Tim Burton’s gothic farce, Beetlejuice (1988). The musical horror comedy told the story of newly dead couple the Maitlands (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin), who summon a supernatural “bio-exorcist” (Michael Keaton) to scare away the appalling yuppie couple, the Deetzes (Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara), who have bought their house.

The film (along with the high school satire Heathers, released a month after Beetlejuice) helped make a name of then 16-year-old actress Winona Ryder, who played the Deetz family’s psychic goth daughter. She is the…The Conversation


