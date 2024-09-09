Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As renewable energy demand rises, mining for critical minerals in the Amazon is at a critical point

By Yolanda Ariadne Collins, Lecturer, International Relations, University of St Andrews
Mining operations can damage both communities and the natural world. Yet, the demand for critical minerals to supply the renewable energy industry is rising.The Conversation


