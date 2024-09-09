Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: UN Rights Council should renew experts’ mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (Washington, DC) - The United Nations Human Rights Council should renew the mandate of its Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, 30 national and international organizations defending human rights in Venezuela said today.The Mission can play a key role in pushing for accountability and maintaining international scrutiny amid widespread repression following the July…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
