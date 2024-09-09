Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia Frees Seven Long-Held Opposition Politicians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists in prison jumpsuits and handcuffs protest human rights abuses against the Oromo people in Ethiopia at a demonstration in London, October 10, 2020. © 2020 David Cliff/NurPhoto via AP Last week, the Ethiopian government finally released seven long-detained senior members of the Oromo Liberation Front, an opposition political party.Abdi Regassa, Dawit Abdeta, Lammi Begna, Michael Boran, Kenessa Ayana, Gaada Oljira, and Gaada Gebissa should never have been arrested, let alone jailed. They spent four years in detention without charge while the government ignored…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
