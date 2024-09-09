Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d'Ivoire: LGBTQ+ community is legally but not socially accepted

By Laura Marie
Although homosexuality isn't a criminal offense in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, the LGBTQ+ community has no legal protections there. Given this legal uncertainty, queer individuals remain isolated from society.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can schools stop students from praying?
~ Putting a spiritual spin on my love affair with vinyl
~ FDA’s new regulations underscore the complexity around screening for women with dense breasts
~ US oil and gas production surged to record highs under both Trump and Biden-Harris, despite very different energy goals
~ Is it time to retire the ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’? Hostilities now extend beyond those boundaries
~ Found dead in the snow − how microbes can help pinpoint time of death for forensic investigations in frigid conditions
~ Neutral news sources could exploit today’s polarized mediascape to boost revenue − here’s why they may choose not to
~ How Russia employs ‘hard soft power’ to influence overseas media and sow dissent and fear among foreign populations
~ Politicians often warn of American decline – and voters often buy it
~ How Democrats are making a mistake in rural America – by not showing up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter