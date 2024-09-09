Tolerance.ca
Putting a spiritual spin on my love affair with vinyl

By Brock Ruggles, Assistant Teaching Professor of History, Arizona State University
I am a vinyl record aficionado. My father, also a musician, recently gave me his vinyl collection, and it made me reflect: Why, despite limited use of my arms due to disability, do I still go to the effort of playing vinyl albums, old or new, daily?

The historian in me acknowledges a bit of nostalgia and fascination with vintage audio processes, while the musician in me prefers the open sound of analog vinyl over the compromised, “flat” sound of low-resolution…The Conversation


