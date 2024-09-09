Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual violence in South Africa: women share their stories about the dangers of commuting on minibus taxis

By Jarred H Martin, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Pretoria
Millions of people use minibus taxis to get around South Africa every day. These “pillars of public transport” (which are privately owned and run rather than operated by the state) account for 66.5% of all public transport on the country’s roads.

The vast majority…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
