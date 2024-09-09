Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Italy Detains MSF Sea Rescue Ship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Geo Barents ship, operated by Médecins Sans Frontières, is on a rescue mission in the Central Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2024. © 2024 Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo On August 23, I was aboard the Geo Barents, the rescue ship operated by the humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders or MSF), in the port of Salerno when the news arrived that the ship was to be detained by authorities for 60 days. Instead of witnessing lifesaving efforts in the Mediterranean Sea, I was witness to the Italian government’s callous…


© Human Rights Watch -
