Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is 3-phase power? And how do I know if my house needs it?

By Asma Aziz, Senior Lecturer in Power Engineering, Edith Cowan University
Think of single-phase power as a single-lane road. It’s enough to handle regular household appliances. Three-phase power is more like a three-lane highway. It’s designed to handle much heavier loads.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
