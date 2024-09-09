Tolerance.ca
MSG is back. Is the idea it’s bad for us just a myth or food science?

By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia
Suspicion around monosodium glutamate persists. But there is no evidence MSG is harmful, and a sprinkle in your cooking may boost its flavour while reducing your sodium intake.The Conversation


