WHO: Pandemic Pact Risks Repeating Covid-19 Failures

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. © 2019 Anja Niedringhaus/AP Photo (Geneva) — World Health Organization (WHO) member countries negotiating a new international agreement to address pandemics need to ensure that the agreement reflects their domestic and international obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill all human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Negotiators will meet in Geneva for two weeks starting September 9, 2024. The draft WHO Pandemic Agreement, which negotiators hope to finalize before the next World Health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
