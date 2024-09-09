Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Abusive Warring Parties Acquire New Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudanese armed forces with an unexploded one-way attack drone from the Rapid Support Forces recovered from an attack on a government building in Gedaref, Sudan, July 11, 2024. © 2024 Telegram (New York, September 9, 2024) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), warring parties responsible for widespread war crimes and other atrocities in the current conflict in Sudan, have newly acquired modern foreign-made weapons and military equipment, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The United Nations Security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
