Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Address Human Rights Risks to Achieve Deforestation-Free Supply Chains

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Land clearing for oil palm plantations area is seen from above in Borneo, Malaysia on September 11, 2019. © 2019 Sutanta Aditya/Shutterstock We’re standing on a ledge overlooking a vast expanse of oil palm trees while crickets chirp and swallows dart overhead. Balang (pseudonym) is describing how his Indigenous Penan community lost everything when their forest was bulldozed to give way to the plantation below. “We didn’t agree, we didn’t sign anything,” he emphasized. Once self-sufficient hunters and gatherers in Malaysian Borneo, the bountiful land that supported…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
