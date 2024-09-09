Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rewriting history: how the Treaty ‘principles’ evolved and why they don’t stand up to scrutiny

By Jane Kelsey, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
With ACT’s Treaty Principles Bill imminent, how much do we know about the current principles? And were they ever a proper reflection of the text and intent of te Tiriti?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malaysia’s Promised Immigration Reform Fails Children
~ Harris’ lead dips in national US polls and it’s very close in the key states
~ Vietnam: Free Journalist Arrested for Dissent
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?
~ Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter