Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia’s Promised Immigration Reform Fails Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An undocumented migrant holds her daughter while being detained during an immigration raid in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 1, 2022. © 2022 Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters One year ago, the Malaysian government launched Baitul Mahabbah, an initiative to move children ages 10 and younger from regular immigration detention centers, known as depots, and place them in dedicated centers for children. There are now 170 children – some unaccompanied – in Baitul Mahabbah centers, facilities that do not provide a genuine alternative to detention.Children are among the thousands…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rewriting history: how the Treaty ‘principles’ evolved and why they don’t stand up to scrutiny
~ Harris’ lead dips in national US polls and it’s very close in the key states
~ Vietnam: Free Journalist Arrested for Dissent
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?
~ Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter