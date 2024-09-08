Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
It’s the big question that has loomed over Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign from the start: is the United States ready for a Black woman president?

I get asked this almost every time I speak about American politics. And it’s a question that pundits, observers and experts keep asking, without ever landing on an answer.

That’s because the question is, in the end, unanswerable. It’s so heavily loaded that answering it requires…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency
~ Frank Furedi claims there is an ideological ‘war against the past’, but it’s not that simple
~ How well are NZ companies reporting their climate impacts? Our new tracker shows very mixed results
~ Why the Paralympics ‘inclusive’ messaging is misleading
~ Shaping Nepal's reading culture: An interview with Saguna Shah, founder of bOOkahOlics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter