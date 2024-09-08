Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Historian, Australian Catholic University
Pope Francis’ longest overseas journey yet proves there is great power in papal travel – and that it’s changing to meet the demands of the modern world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency
~ Frank Furedi claims there is an ideological ‘war against the past’, but it’s not that simple
~ How well are NZ companies reporting their climate impacts? Our new tracker shows very mixed results
~ Why the Paralympics ‘inclusive’ messaging is misleading
~ Shaping Nepal's reading culture: An interview with Saguna Shah, founder of bOOkahOlics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter